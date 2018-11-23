Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,007 shares of company stock valued at $34,077,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

