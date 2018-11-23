CarTaxi Token Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (CTX)

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CarTaxi Token token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. CarTaxi Token has a total market capitalization of $263,788.00 and approximately $2,956.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00127589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00192583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.95 or 0.08964742 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009323 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token was first traded on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Buying and Selling CarTaxi Token

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

