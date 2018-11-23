Castlight Health (CSLT) Trading Down 9.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) traded down 9.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.49. 630,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 553,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Specifically, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 26,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $67,456.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,707.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $36,672.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,849 shares of company stock valued at $193,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $384.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 93.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,620,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 254,616 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $2,315,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

