Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $33,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $315,000. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

CATY stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $45.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

