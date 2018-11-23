Cavco Industries (CVCO) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $170.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $167.44 on Monday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $241.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.60, for a total transaction of $489,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,923. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

