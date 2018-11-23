CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Trading Up 5.2%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 2,450,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,688,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CBL & Associates Properties from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $4.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $206.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. CBL & Associates Properties’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth $145,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 150.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.9 million square feet across 26 states, including 73 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 12 properties managed for third parties.

