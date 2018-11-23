Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.23. Cedar Fair reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $663.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. Cedar Fair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $53.54. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Klein bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 65.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,727,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,303,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,218,000 after purchasing an additional 316,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 53.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 312,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at $12,874,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at $6,448,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

