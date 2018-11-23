Celcuity (CELC) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

“Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $369M, which includes a discounted cash flow based asset value for CELx tests, with a 15% discount rate and 0.5% terminal growth rate. Probabilities of success assigned are 45% and 10% for breast cancer and colon cancer, respectively.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Celcuity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $243.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Nigon acquired 9,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $217,455.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 58.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 132,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celcuity by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celcuity by 26.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer.

