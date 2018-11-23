Cellectis (CLLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $861.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cellectis by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in Cellectis by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cellectis by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 244,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 156,666 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

