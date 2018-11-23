Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.76

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 103202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at $1,468,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,108,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after buying an additional 411,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

