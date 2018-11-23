CEVA (CEVA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

