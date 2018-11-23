Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) and Bergio International (BRGO) Head to Head Contrast

Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) and Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Bergio International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bergio International and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bergio International -29.43% N/A -12.52% Charles & Colvard, Ltd. -1.70% -1.41% -1.20%

Risk and Volatility

Bergio International has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bergio International and Charles & Colvard, Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bergio International 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bergio International and Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bergio International $640,000.00 0.40 -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Charles & Colvard, Ltd. $27.03 million 0.73 -$450,000.00 N/A N/A

Bergio International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charles & Colvard, Ltd..

Summary

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. beats Bergio International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bergio International Company Profile

Bergio International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women. It sells its products to jewelry retailers. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. Bergio International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Macau Consultants and Advisory Services Inc.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters. It also provides finished jewelry featuring moissanite, such as stud earrings, solitaire and three-stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. The company primarily offers its products under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite, Forever Classic, Forever Brilliant, and Forever One brand names. It sells its products through distributors, manufacturers, retailers, television shopping networks, and designers, as well as at retail to end consumers through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site, charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, and e-commerce outlets. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

