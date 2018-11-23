Charles Z. Fedak Sells 3,795 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Charles Z. Fedak sold 3,795 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $458,208.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,343.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $125.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 224.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $154.06.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,738,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,953,000 after acquiring an additional 932,905 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,972,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,200,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after buying an additional 748,456 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,856,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/charles-z-fedak-sells-3795-shares-of-molina-healthcare-inc-moh-stock.html.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.