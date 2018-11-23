Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR stock opened at $305.54 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $250.10 and a twelve month high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total transaction of $46,687,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

