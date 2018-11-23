Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 962.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 44,997 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $107.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

