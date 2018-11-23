Chevron Co. (CVX) Stake Lessened by Aviance Capital Management LLC

Aviance Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,308 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $117.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $569,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/chevron-co-cvx-stake-lessened-by-aviance-capital-management-llc.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.