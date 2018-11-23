CHEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,710.00 (CHEX)

CHEX (CURRENCY:CHEX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. CHEX has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $29,710.00 worth of CHEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CHEX has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00127991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00190768 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.02 or 0.09024535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009258 BTC.

CHEX Profile

CHEX’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. CHEX’s official Twitter account is @TheCHEXplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CHEX’s official website is www.chex.fund.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

