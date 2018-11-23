Choice Hotels International (CHH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s enthralling growth trajectory is likely to continue after it reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter of 2018. The company also raised its 2018 earnings guidance. By enhancement of mid-scale brand and the acquisition of WoodSpring , as well as the transformation of the Comfort and Cambria brand, Choice Hotels is poised for growth. Earnings estimates for 2018 have been revised upward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. However, high cost of operations and competition remain concerns. Total operating expenses in the first nine months of 2018 increased 7% year over year. Also, the hospitality industry is cyclical and a worsening of global economic conditions might in turn dent Choice Hotels’ revenues and profits.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

CHH stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 62,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,232. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $788,458.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,769.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $424,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,103.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,323 shares of company stock worth $4,553,317. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

