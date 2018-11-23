Churchill Downs (CHDN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.33.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $5.17 on Thursday, reaching $269.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,121. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $213.70 and a 52-week high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,831.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.83 per share, for a total transaction of $505,077.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

