CI Global Investments Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Nordson Co. (NDSN)

CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. CI Global Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,443,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,436 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,722,000 after purchasing an additional 63,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 933,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total transaction of $433,847.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $111.17 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

