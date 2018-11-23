CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $55.27 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Cowen raised QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Nomura upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

