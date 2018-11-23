CIBC Trims Freehold Royalties (FRU) Target Price to C$12.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. Raymond James lowered shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,112. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 643.75%.

In other news, Director Marvin F. Romanow purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$223,400.00.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

