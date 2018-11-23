CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 985,182 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 1,238.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,182 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,093,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,672,000 after buying an additional 1,556,665 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 256,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,943,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,273,000 after buying an additional 314,787 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symantec stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. Symantec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. Symantec’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Symantec from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

