Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after acquiring an additional 499,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,243,000 after acquiring an additional 662,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,313,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,279,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,489,000 after purchasing an additional 683,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,904,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,322,000 after purchasing an additional 511,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.49.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,021,693.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/cisco-systems-inc-csco-shares-sold-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.