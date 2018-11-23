Citigroup Trims Taubman Centers (TCO) Target Price to $57.00

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

TCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.19.

NYSE TCO opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Litt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,472.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

