City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 39,380 Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (CEE)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Central and Eastern Europe Fund comprises 2.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 18.34% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $30,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,308 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 267.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter worth $910,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CEE opened at $23.40 on Friday. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund

There is no company description available for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc.

