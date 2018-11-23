City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Korea Fund, Inc. (KF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,122 shares during the period. Korea Fund makes up about 5.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Korea Fund worth $72,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Korea Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

KF stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Korea Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

In other Korea Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 20,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $720,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Korea Fund Profile

Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end and non-diversified management investment company, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The company invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

