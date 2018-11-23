City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.61% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEO stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,705 shares in the company, valued at $188,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

