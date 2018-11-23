City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (MIE)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,879 shares during the period. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd comprises 0.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period.

NYSE:MIE opened at $8.82 on Friday. Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.48%.

Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

