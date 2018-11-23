Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Civitas Solutions were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Civitas Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 137,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Civitas Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Nardella sold 2,300 shares of Civitas Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $39,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Cohen sold 2,000 shares of Civitas Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,337.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIVI opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. Civitas Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/civitas-solutions-inc-civi-holdings-raised-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.