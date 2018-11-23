C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,815 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of C&J Energy Services worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of CJ opened at $17.71 on Friday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.54.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

