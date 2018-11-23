ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CIGNA Co. (CI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 16,751.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 218,436 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 96.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their target price on CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

