ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $536,000 in Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSBR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Champions Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 97.02%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $383,545.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,389,861.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $790,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock worth $560,791 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

