CLS (CLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CLS in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price for the company.

Get CLS alerts:

Shares of LON CLI remained flat at $GBX 209 ($2.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 373,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,533. CLS has a 52-week low of GBX 170.22 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 256.42 ($3.35).

In other CLS news, insider E Henry Klotz sold 50,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total value of £111,386 ($145,545.54).

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.