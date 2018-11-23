CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.80 Million

Brokerages predict that CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) will post sales of $8.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CM Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the lowest is $8.70 million. CM Finance reported sales of $8.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CM Finance will report full year sales of $34.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.40 million to $35.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CM Finance.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. CM Finance had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 11.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMFN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMFN opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.15. CM Finance has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CM Finance stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.11% of CM Finance worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

