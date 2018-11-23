CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) Receives GBX 150 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.09).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCX shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities raised CMC Markets to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

In other news, insider David Fineberg bought 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £297.60 ($388.87).

CMCX opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.48) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

