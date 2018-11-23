Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 1,840.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.38 and a twelve month high of $112.93.

About iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

