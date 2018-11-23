Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 247,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 55,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,141,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,419,000 after buying an additional 787,891 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 140,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

