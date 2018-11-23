Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stake Lifted by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.5% of Golub Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $40,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,384,363,000 after buying an additional 2,775,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 909.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 1,949,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,009,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $154,871,000 after buying an additional 1,862,983 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,464,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,093,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $315,846,000 after purchasing an additional 958,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $64,596.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $344,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

