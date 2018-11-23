Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,346,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,614,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,959 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $32,729,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,054,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/comerica-bank-grows-holdings-in-ubs-group-ag-ubs.html.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.