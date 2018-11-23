Comerica Bank Sells 7,112 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 713,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,459,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 526,595 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 708,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,304,000.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,368.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $52.62 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

