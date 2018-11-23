Comerica (CMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.33

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.33 and last traded at $78.53, with a volume of 54217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

