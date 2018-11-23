Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,149 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,089.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

NYSE FIX opened at $52.11 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $821,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,233.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

