Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys 3,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $4,253,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WY stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.26%.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish purchased 27,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

