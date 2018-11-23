Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sells 2,100 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia trimmed its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axis Capital by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of AXS opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Axis Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

