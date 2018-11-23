Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,442 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-sells-3442-shares-of-schwab-international-equity-etf-schf.html.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.