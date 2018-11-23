Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.95 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 35,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PG&E from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

