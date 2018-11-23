Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.98 Million Stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,555 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 850,715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 3,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 421,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $57,494,000 after acquiring an additional 409,407 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 22,198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 339,166 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 337,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,095 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 319,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Red Hat by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,221,772 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $302,783,000 after buying an additional 230,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat stock opened at $173.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. Red Hat Inc has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Red Hat to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.48.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

