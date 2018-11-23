Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.10 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.5% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

