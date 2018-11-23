Community Bank System (CBU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Bank System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,650. Community Bank System has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $141.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,695,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

